INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association is calling on Congress to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. It’s grant money to help restaurants stay in business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund originally had more than $28 billion in it but the money was quickly distributed to struggling restaurants across the country. The fund ran out of money before 57% of restaurants that applied and were approved for money got any.

”We need a little help and we were told we were going to get it and that’s the hardest part, you know?” said Eddie Sahm, the Vice President and COO of Sahm’s Hospitality Group.

The group has 13 restaurants around Indiana, including Half Litter Beer and BBQ Hall in Broad Ripple. At a press conference there Thursday, Eddie, along with Sahm’s Hospitality Group President and CEO Ed Sahm and InRLA President and CEO Patrick Tamm, called on Indiana Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun to work to replenish the fund through Senate Bill 2675.

”If we don’t get the funds which we were told we were going to get, we have to make changes,” Eddie said.

Even more drastic changes than they have already had to make. The recent Omicron wave hasn’t helped. Eddie said it not only affected foot traffic into their restaurants but catering, as well. One week at Half Litter was especially bad.

”We had a week with 10 jobs,” Eddie said. “Holiday weekend, big holiday party week, jobs from 30 to 150 people and every single one cancelled.”

The Sahms are hoping the big waves of COVID are over and they can work back up to 2019 levels.

As cases have decreased recently, they have already seen business pick up.

”You’re seeing some of the peak hours extend, instead of it ending at 8 o’clock we’re seeing people hang out till 9, 9:30, 10 o’clock,” Eddie said.

One local doctor said he has his fingers crossed that the worst of the pandemic is behind us but we can never be sure.

”There will be new variants coming out but we don’t know how they’re going to effect us,” said Dr. Ram Yeleti, Chief Physician Executive at Community Health Network. “The more people that have the vaccination will help us and the more drugs we have will help us for sure.”

Even as the pandemic improves, Ed Sahm said restaurants will still need these revitalizations funds.

”Get together and act now to release the funds to the 57% of us who have done all the things we have been asked to do,” he said.

The Sahms said they’re looking forward to continuing to press out of this recent wave and welcome March Madness, a season that usually means much needed restaurant madness for them.