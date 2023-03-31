INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is getting ready for the potential for thunderstorms and strong wind gusts overnight.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) said it has crews on call through Saturday evening to respond to any weather-related issues.

Several states are highlighted under a severe risk for today and tonight, especially along the Mississippi River Valley. Central Indiana is in the slight risk zone for tonight. West-central Indiana has the highest chance for seeing strong storms.

The window for the main event will be from 8 p.m. through 2 a.m. Threats include damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

The Indy DPW said forestry crews will be standing by to address any fallen trees or debris in the public right-of-way. Traffic crews will also monitor traffic signals and signage throughout the next few days

If anyone sees any weather-related hazard, including fallen trees or traffic signal outages, they should contact the Mayor’s Action Center. Anyone who calls the center after normal business hours can be directed to DPW dispatchers by calling 317-327-4622 and selecting option 2.

People are also reminded to stay away from downed power lines and report them to AES Indiana by calling 317-261-8111.