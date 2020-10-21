Indy Snow Force getting ready for the winter

INDIANAPOLIS – While Indianapolis has been seeing a lot of soggy days recently, the city is getting ready for that rain to turn to snow.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett highlighted the training the Department of Public Works’ Snow Force has undergone throughout the month in preparation for the upcoming winter. The Snow Force has more than 100 vehicles and almost 300 employees ready to clear roads across Marion County.

The road crews have been testing their routes to make sure everything is ready for battling the winter elements. Hogsett says you can’t leave anything to chance.

“Each of us depends on our DPW road crews. Whether we’re driving, whether we’re taking the bus, whether we’re in need of emergency assistance, a clear roadway is essential,” Mayor Hogsett said.

So far, DPW is adjusting their practices due to the pandemic. But the mayor tells us we shouldn’t notice a difference in the service.