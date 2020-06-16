Indy & state policing leaders endorse reforms

INDIANAPOLIS — When Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced he was engaging experts from the New York University Law School to undertake what he called a study to, “Re-imagine public safety” in the city, local and state policing leaders voiced their support.

“I don’t know any agency that is opposed to speaking about reform, speaking about progress, speaking about positive changes, speaking about positive community-police relations, there isn’t any agency that I know of that is opposed to any of that,” said William Owensby, President of the Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police which represents 14,000 police officers across the state. “We’re open to any discussion with anyone at any time along as they speak with facts, as long as all sides speak with facts, in order to make positive change.”

Nationally, critics have called for a ban on police chokeholds, more civilian oversight, de-escalation techniques training, and a use-of-force continuum.

Owensby said police departments and sheriff’s offices across the state already adhere to those practices while tackling non-criminal social responsibilities that have fallen to law enforcement.

“Some of the defund police language is talking about the mental health issues that society faces, we have been saying that for years,” he said. “Our role obviously is to protect the public and public safety but now you are turning us into counselors and marriage counselors and mental health counselors, we adapted to that and we trained our officers for that, and now you’re saying you want to defund the police department to take that away and give it to where it belongs with professional mental health counselors, and we’re good with that.

“If that’s what you call reform, we’re good for that. Have at it.”

Hogsett’s plan calls for seeking community feedback in the areas of, “law enforcement, public defenders, health, education, social service, housing agencies, and others,” to identify societal gaps and then examine the role police officers play in responding to those issues.

“It begs the question, what the objective really is here? Is it truly to improve things and make things better or is the focus to quote-unquote ‘reform police’ and make them the scapegoat?” asked FOP 86 President Rick Snyder. “What this all is, is a distraction from the failed political policies of our political structure.

“Those failures are a mental health crisis compounded by an opioid epidemic that has shortfalls and gaps in funding not just for a bare-bones minimum staffing in the police department but also ensuring our officers are appropriately equipped and trained.”

Snyder said IMPD’s staffing shortcomings trace back nearly a decade when then-Mayor Greg Ballard made the choice to not hire any or enough new police officers as the city struggled to bounce back from the Great Recession of 2008.

Under Ballard, Public Safety Director Troy Riggs, who later spent a year as Hogsett’s police chief, instituted many quality-of-life reforms that took a holistic look at Indianapolis neighborhoods, identifying food and housing insecurity, recidivism and offender re-entry issues and community policing strategies.

Since Riggs’ departure at the end of 2016, as some Hogsett directed reforms have continued, other IMPD advancements in the use of analytics and use of force policy changes have slowed while new de-escalation and implicit bias training at the IMPD Academy have been introduced.

Indianapolis, state policing leaders endorse reforms

“There are systemic injustices,” agreed Snyder. “Many of them occur in a system that continues to cycle people back out to the neighborhoods without true intervention and those folks then continue to re-victimize folks in our community.”

Snyder cited the 34 people shot or stabbed in Indianapolis over the last seven days and the six homicides, pushing the city’s annual total near the 100 mark, as proof that Hogsett’s strategies to combat violent crime have failed.

“Invariably at some point in time we also have to ask what kind of accountability and role the citizen has in police-citizen encounters,” said Snyder. “It seems as though we don’t want to talk about that anymore.”

Hogsett announced he would call for, in his words, an “independent” review of IMPD actions the weekend of May 29-31, when peaceful protests proceeded two nights of rioting, looting, gunfire and murder downtown which led to damages estimated in the millions of dollars.

“At the end of the day, the police are not your enemy,” said Snyder. “It is merely a distraction from the political policy shortcomings that we have been experiencing throughout our community.

“Police officers are the most visible representation of government. The fact that people are so angry with the police clearly demonstrates their anger and frustration with political policies and decision-makers.”

The mayor’s office told FOX59 News that it expects an announcement in the next week as to the funding and management process of the independent investigation, “to look holistically at the law enforcement response to the protests.”

Snyder said he hopes that the scope of that review reaches the 25th floor of the City County Building to determine what direction IMPD commanders were given during the weekend of unrest from the mayor’s office.