Indy Supercross cancels due to COVID-19 concerns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A high-profile off-road motorcycle championship is canceling amid COVID-19 concerns.

Indy Supercross sent out a statement Thursday saying it will be canceling the Monster Energy Supercross event scheduled for Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The decision was made in accordance with the restrictions on travel and group gatherings amid COVID-19 concerns.

People who bought tickets on Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. Other tickets can be refunded at the original point of purchase.

This is the latest sporting event to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA has canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of the spread of the coronavirus.

The NCAA also canceled all of its championships in every winter and spring sport, including hockey, baseball, lacrosse and several others.

The most powerful conferences in college sports also canceled their men’s basketball tournaments Thursday because of the coronavirus, including the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern conferences.

IndyCar and NASCAR events are still scheduled but will be closed to fans.