Indy support group focuses on helping homicide victims’ families grieve

INDIANAPOLIS — Two women who tragically lost their siblings started a support group to help others enduring similar heartache. S.C.A.R.S., Siblings Changing & Restoring Society, offers free services to anyone who loses their sibling in a traumatic way.

“However you have lost your sibling, whenever you have lost your sibling,” Co-lead Syreeta Adams said. “We welcome everyone. So we support one another, we talk about our grief. We try to join one another on this grief journey.”

Adams and Ashlynne Stokes lead the group every other Tuesday at 7 p.m. via Zoom for now. You can connect with them on the S.C.A.R.S. Facebook page.

“A mother and a sibling is not going to feel the same loss, they’re not going to feel the same void that that one another have,” Adams explained. “They lost the same person, but not the same relationship.”

Those participating are free to speak or not, they can also choose not to turn their video on if they are not comfortable.

“This is a safe space, this is a safe spot for you to be able to grieve,” Adams said.

S.C.A.R.S. works with children 12 to 16 with a parent or guardian, then 16 and up do not need to attend with a parent.

“When we hashtag ‘I Hurt Too,’ that’s a true statement because we’ve lived that journey,” Stokes said. “We do have the credentials to be able to help others, but we’ve also experienced it.”