Teens react to Indy’s homicide record

INDIANAPOLIS — The teenagers lounged and feigned only minimal interest in the day room of VOICES, an organization where students who have found themselves kicked out of school or on the rebound from the juvenile justice system gather, typically under court order, to reset their priorities and hopefully find a path back to responsible citizenship and adulthood.

In ten years, VOICES has mentored more than 1,700 students and sent many of them on to be advocates against social injustice and violence while recording an eight percent recidivism rate, far below the state average.

Mayor Joe Hogsett met the teens and asked what led them to the agency that will receive $100,000 this year in an anti-violence grant.

“Sometimes you don’t be in the best household, you don’t have a lot of access to stuff like you see your friends get a new pair of Jordans every two weeks or every other month when they come out, they stuck with the same shoes they be having for the last year or it could be being kicked out of school, just be having too much free time on your hands, can’t get a job,” said Ronnell Collins, 17, who lamented the lack of a school-authorized work permit once he was expelled from classes.

“Having too much free time on your hands, seeing all that stuff that is going on social media, seeing all the music videos that show exactly how to do stuff, seeing everybody flashing and I feel like all of that plays a role.”

At least one teen wore a GPS monitoring device on his ankle.

“I know that by coming to VOICES, I’m learning,” said Hogsett. “I hope that I’m a little bit better mayor when I leave here today than when I came in here an hour ago and I intend to continue these types of visits because I think it’s my obligation. It’s my obligation to the people that I am elected to serve to try to provide hope and opportunity.”

“We as a community have to provide opportunity and hope for those who generationally have lost their way.”

One participant told the mayor that social media, which highlights what other teens have or do, is an overwhelming influencer on youth behavior and choices.

“I have no idea what these young people are experiencing and facing and maybe my takeaway is maybe I need to get on social media and figure out what’s going on,” said Hogsett. “I’ve always assumed social media plays a powerful influencing role but to hear the affectation from those who have experienced it, I don’t experience it.”

Last week Indianapolis set its second straight annual homicide total which is now at the 248 mark.

There have been more than five hundred homicide victims in the city from November 1, 2019, just as the mayor was about to be re-elected, to this past November 1st, two years and a couple days before Hogsett could choose to stand for election again.

“If you had to run for re-election right now, could you be re-elected?” I asked the mayor.

“I have no idea,” said Hogsett. “I have no idea.”

“Do you want to be re-elected?” I asked.

“I haven’t decided,” said Hogsett. “That’s two years away. That’s a lifetime.”

Marion County republicans issued a statement Monday blasting Hogsett for the record homicide total but offered few solutions.

“We need to make it clear that there’s no mistaking it that this is the mayor and the democrat council’s public safety crisis,” said Brian Mowery, Republican Caucus Leader on the City County Council. “We need to get more seats. All countywide seats are held by democrats and that is one thing we’re working to do is put forth a better selection of candidates to get into these positions.”

“We have to have a prosecutor who is willing to do his job and prosecute these criminals,” said Mowery, blasting Democrat Ryan Mears who has sought to downplay minor marijuana cases while assisting ex-offenders expunge their records or motorists recover their drivers licenses.

“I think the mayor also needs to step in and make the people do their job and he’s the public safety mayor and what we’ve seen so far is the exact opposite.”

Mowery said republicans support the hiring of more police officers and the provision of additional technology to IMPD, both measures Hogsett has already taken.

Hogsett will spend an additional $15 million per year for the next three years on anti-violence programs which Mowery said need to be monitored.

“We’ve got to hold those people accountable and I think that comes from the mayor’s office, too, to assure that those people are being held accountable because right now we don’t know what type of return on our investment that we’re getting from spending all this money and it seems like we’re just throwing money at a failed solution.”

As part of his beefed up spending on anti-violence programs, Hogsett is providing a larger budget for the Central Indiana Community Fund to audit those grants.