Indy Ten Point Coalition mourning loss of patrol leader

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition is dealing with the loss of one of its own.

The founder of the coalition says Butler Tarkington patrol team leader Wallace Nash passed away from a heart attack Friday. Reverend Charles Harrison says he just saw Nash Friday, helping with a cleanup effort along with kids from the summer youth jobs program.

“He really cared about people and he had a real big heart, he had a gigantic heart. There isn’t anything he wouldn’t do for anybody. That’s just the kind of person he was,” Harrison said.

The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition will host a prayer vigil Sunday at 4 p.m.at the North United Methodist Church at 38th and Meridian. It is open to the public.