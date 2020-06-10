Indy Ten Point returning to streets to patrol neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Ten Point Coalition is resuming neighborhood walks three months after pausing them because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes at a time when many people are questioning traditional policing. Reverend Charles Harrison says Indy Ten Point can serve as a bridge between police and the community.

READ MORE: Head of Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition comes out against defunding IMPD

“I think our role with law enforcement helps deescalate those tensions during a time of polarization, and you see it in the streets of Indianapolis,” Rev. Harrison said.

Indy Ten Point Coalition will be patrolling areas of the east side and Butler Tarkington neighborhood Wednesday night starting at 7:30. Thursday, they will patrol three other neighborhoods: Crown Hill, United Northwest and the Highland area.