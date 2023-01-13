INDIANAPOLIS – Trash and curbside recycling services will run a day later in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW).

Residents with normal pickup on:

Monday will have service Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Tuesday will have service Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Wednesday will have service Thursday, Jan 19.

Thursday will have service Friday, Jan. 20.

Friday will have service Saturday, Jan. 21.

Services will return to normal Monday, Jan. 23.

For more information on trash collection, visit the DPW website. To report any trash and city-related issues, please use the RequestIndy portal online, the app on your phone, or by calling the city Mayor’s Action Center at (317) 327-4622.