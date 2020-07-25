Indy Ultimate holds race while adhering to Marion Co. Health Department guidelines

INDIANAPOLIS — People broke free of their homes for the first time in a long time Saturday morning and laced up their shoes for the Indy Ultimate.

Indiana Sports Corp says about 1500 people participated in the 5.5 Mile race/obstacle course showing the beauty of downtown. Many of the obstacles were removed this time around due to COVID-19. The ones that were still present were sanitized often.

“We’ve done it every year, so we’re returning and love it. It’s our favorite race we get to see the whole city and we want to see it get back to normal,” said Participant, Cassie Wright.

Many were wondering how they were able to pull this off. They had an extensive safety plan that included staggered start times.

Only three participants were allowed at the starting line at a time. Once they took off the next group could go. It took them a total of two hours to get all participants started.

“We start planning these events months and months in advance. And of course, a lot of that had to change for obvious reasons. Feel real happy with our safety plan, Marion County health department improved it. We’re doing social distancing, wearing masks, got hand sanitizer. It’s great.” Indiana Sports Corp, President Ryan Vaughn.

Runners were not required to wear masked when they were socially distant. There were hand sanitizing and handwashing stations along the course.

Mayor Joe Hogsett was also there in support of the event.