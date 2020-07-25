Indy Ultimate welcomes runners downtown for in person race

INDIANAPOLIS- It’s the ultimate race with ultimate fun.

“I’m excited to do all the fun challenges,” said 9 year old runner Ella Sproull.

Running the steps of the War Memorial to kicking a field goal at Lucas Oil, the 5.5 mile course is filled with challenges. However, the ultimate challenge was making it happen.

“I’m looking forward to it because every other race I’ve been signed up for has gone virtual and that’s no fun,” said runner Jane Gooliak.

With more COVID-19 restrictions announced in Indy, the Indiana Sports Corp had to get approval before hosting roughly 1,500 people downtown.

“We’ve worked really closely with the Marion County Health Department on developing an approved safety plan,” said Brett Kramer, Director of Public Relations for the Indiana Sports Corp.

The plan is more than 10 pages long and includes extra sanitation and a staggered start of only 3 people at a time.

“Each starting block it will be 3 people going out and then the next 3 people will go when they get 6 feet ahead,” Kramer said. “So it’s a large amount of people but they’re going to be very spread out throughout the course.”

It’s the 5th annual running of the event, and those who return year after year say distancing usually isn’t a problem.

“You’re pretty much social distanced already, you can walk at your own pace or step to the side if you want to,” said runner Lantza McElroy.

For runners who don’t feel safe in the crowd, Indy Ultimate is also giving a virtual option.

“We realize not everyone is comfortable right now doing events and being outside and being downtown,” Kramer said. “Although we feel our race is super safe and we have all the procedures put in place, we wanted to give people an option.”

An option that some runners will take up, but others are happy to finally have a downtown event.

“We haven’t been downtown since COVID, so it will be fun to get out and get some exercise and see some things we haven’t seen in a while,” said participant Cynthia McElroy.

The event starts Saturday July 25 at 8:00 am on Monument Circle.