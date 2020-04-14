Indy violence advocate urges parents to keep an eye on children after teen is shot, killed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — This morning, a teenager was killed and two others hurt in a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) received a call about the shooting in the 4000 block of North Wittfield Street around 12:50 a.m.

They found two teen boys shot when they arrived. Medics pronounced one of the teens dead at the scene. The second teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A short time later, officers received a run to Community Hospital East. A man who was shot on Wittfield had driven himself to the hospital. Police tell us he is in serious condition.

“One person is claiming this was a robbery. We haven’t confirmed that. We don’t know, but we will be out here investigating for the next few hours,” IMPD LT. Kerry Buckner said. “It doesn’t seem like it was a random act of violence you know, but we don’t know a whole lot at this point.”

IMPD tells us it’s still early in their investigation, and we will add updates when they’re made available.

IMPD Lt. Kerry Buckner said their jobs haven’t slowed down, due to COVID-19.

“We had the 8-year-old shot a week or 2 ago and got no information on that, that’s super unusual,” Lt. Kerry Buckner said.

In that case, 8-year-old Rodgerick Payne Junior was shot by a stray bullet while inside his home.

“To me if you hold that information back you’re as guilty as the one that shot him,” Lt. Kerry said.

Reverend Charles Harrison said a shooting isn’t uncommon in this northeast side community, but he’s tired of seeing teens being involved.

“It’s concerning that they are involved in activities that lead to violence and the number of the kids are settling their beefs with the violence,” Reverend Harrison said.

His organization Indy Ten Point has been practicing social distancing, so they’re not able to walk the streets. They’re finding creative ways to reach the youth..

“We are driving in our cars and sometimes we are yelling out to people and telling them to be safe out there,” Reverend Harrison said.

He thinks if teens are held accountable maybe they won’t find themselves involved in crimes.

“The governor, the president, the mayor has asked everyone to say in and if you’re a parent you have to enforce that with your children,” Reverend Harrison said.

Anyone with information on these cases should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).