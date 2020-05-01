Indy violent crime numbers remain high despite stay-at-home order

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis woman remains in the hospital following an overnight shooting.

At the same time, the numbers show violence has remained a problem across Indianapolis despite the coronavirus shutdown.

According to the police union, during the month of April IMPD investigated 61 shootings and 35 stabbings.

The last violent incident of the month took place on the near east side, where an argument in the street led to a woman being shot and wounded in the leg.

Still, some community leaders say the numbers aren’t surprising even during a statewide stay at home order.

“Even with the pandemic, if you don’t address the root causes, you’re not going to reduce the violence,” said Reverend Charles Harrison.

Reverend Harrison with the Ten Point Coalition believes the root causes of violence include the disproportionately high numbers of African Americans who are incarcerated and living in single parent households. Those issues lead to other problems.

“That tends to create poverty. When you have one income trying to support a family, that creates more poverty than if you have two incomes,” said Harrison.

Over the last 30 days, Indianapolis also saw 11 homicides.

Harrison points out an overwhelming majority of murder victims are black men and women.

Clearly, cutting crime numbers is not a quick fix and Harrison doesn’t expect criminal activity in Indianapolis to slow down despite a public health crisis.

“The drug trafficking is still going on. People are involved in criminal activity. That’s still going on. So, I don’t think we should be surprised the numbers are still high,” said Harrison. “If someone is selling drugs, they’re not going to stop because of the pandemic. That’s the root causes we have to address.”

For the year Indianapolis has seen 60 homicides, compared with 44 at the same time last year.