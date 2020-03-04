Indy volunteers offer assistance to Tennessee tornado victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Several organizations in Tennessee are already helping with cleanup efforts after tornadoes damaged the area.

Many organizations in Indiana are on standby waiting to go down and help.

At least 24 people have lost their lives after tornadoes ripped through #NashvilleTN & surrounding counties.



Coming up tonight I’ll tell you how some Hoosiers and Hoosier organizations are trying to help. #Indy pic.twitter.com/5bGpd7BTvS — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) March 4, 2020

The storm did destroy the historic East End United Methodist Church in Nashville.

While it’s devastating, Cindy Garver, the disaster response coordinator for the United Methodist Churches of Indiana, said lives are more important.

“It’s not just about messes and destroyed buildings,” Garver said.

Currently, the Tennessee Conference United Methodist Church has things under control with cleanup, but eventually, they may call Garver for more assistance and an early response team.

“They are there for like three days following a disaster. They tarp roofs and clean out debris,” Garver said.

Even after that team leaves, the Untied Methodist Committee On Relief will stay to provide additional support.

“There is a lot of work to be done, and we will stay there for the duration. We don’t jump in first, but we are pretty early and stay for the long haul,” Garver said.

Some volunteer-based groups have already made plans to head to the Music City.

“Currently, Mercy Chefs has one of our three professional kitchens on sight in Nashville and the surrounding areas,” said volunteer Ty Hunt.

Volunteers are lining up to head down and make food in areas hit by a disaster.

Hunt is willing and ready to go to Tennessee if he’s needed.

"We’re in the hospitably industry for a reason. We want to feed people. There are good hearts all over. I want to be one of those people that goes and help,” Hunt said.

Garver wants to remind people to always have a plan in place in case a disaster strikes.

Since several organizations are raising money for Nashville, you can find out which ones are legit and how much of the money goes to the people by clicking here.