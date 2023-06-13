INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman has been arrested for allegedly defrauding Medicaid over $500,000.

Indiana Business Journal reported that federal marshals arrested Leslie Smith, 62, on June 8 after she was preliminarily charged with healthcare fraud in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.

A complaint that was submitted by the Inspector General’s office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services accused Smith of financially benefiting from more than 200 false claims that were filed for oximeters, devices that are used to analyze blood oxygen saturation levels.

While each state handles its Medicaid differently, the state agency in Indiana responsible for administering Medicaid is the Family and Social Services Administration.

The exact total that Smith is accused of defrauding is $556,797.68. Investigators allege that those funds were transferred to Smith’s private bank account between Oct. 1, 2019, through Dec. 3, 2022.

This investigation was initiated by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit within the Indiana Attorney General’s Office after investigators said Smith charged Medicaid for 232 oximeter devices and received $2,399.99 for each device, which is the maximum allotted amount. Claims were originally submitted for $3,500 for each device.

The complaint stated that Smith served as the office manager at her stepson’s podiatry practice, Healthy Feet LLC, during the time period when all of this allegedly took place.

“Investigators visited or telephonically interviewed twenty seven patient beneficiaries, or their family member/care-giver, who had allegedly received the oximeter devices from Happy Feet,” the report said. “None of these patients stated that they received the device as

claimed. Most of the patients had never received an oximeter from any provider. Only one

patient stated they received an oximeter. That patient reported receiving an oximeter through the mail, but did not remember who they received it from.”

The complaint alleged that two different physicians based in Indianapolis never prescribed the devices despite being named as prescribers.

The complaint also detailed how investigators successfully linked the falsified claims to a Comcast internet account that was set up at Leslie Smith’s home address.

“This IP Address was used 1,188 times between August 2, 2021 and June 15, 2022 to conduct eligibility inquires (915) and claim submissions (273) to the Medicaid system,” the report said.

The payments were subsequently traced back to her personal banking account at Regions Bank.

The maximum penalty for healthcare fraud is 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The Indiana Business Journal contributed to this report.