INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking for help locating Rashonda Banks who was last seen Sunday, Jan. 22 in the 600 block of West 27th Street.

Banks is a 24-year-old black woman that stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Banks is in extreme danger.

She may be in a 2011 tan Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate number 267CHX.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.