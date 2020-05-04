Indy woman named finalist for Unsung Hero award for work with homeless pet owners

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Petco Foundation has named an Indianapolis woman has a finalist for their national Unsung Hero award because of her “extraordinary, lifesaving efforts on behalf of animals.”

Cindy Keown is being honored as one of the five finalists for her work as the outreach lead at Street Outreach Animal Response Initiative or S.O.A.R. She serves those experiencing homelessness and crisis to help them keep their pets and engage available human health services.

As a finalist, the Petco Foundation and world-renowned dog trainer Victoria Stilwell are providing S.O.A.R. with a $10,000 grant award.

“Cindy wants to make a difference in the lives of humans and animals, and she sees them for who they are inside, and works hard to make that difference every day,” said Angela Hopson, executive director of S.O.A.R. “I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity to be able to honor her and make her feel as special as she is.”

The winner for the national Unsung Hero award will earn an additional $50,000 to support their work and will be selected through popular vote. Click here to watch Keown’s story and vote.

“There are heroes in every community who dedicate their lives to helping animals and are true lifesaving champions,” said Susanne Kogut, president of the Petco Foundation. “Honoring these extraordinary people and telling their stories is our way of saying, ‘thank you.’ And perhaps these stories will inspire others to be heroes too.”