INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced in federal court this week for her role in the illegal purchase of over 30 guns during in the summer of 2019.

Court documents indicate that, during her sentencing hearing held in the United States District Court of Southern Indiana on Wednesday, Nov. 1, Iva Patrick pleaded guilty to providing a false statement during a purchase of a firearm.

Patrick was sentenced to 14 months of probation, with the first eight months consisting of home detention with electronic GPS monitoring. Patrick’s sentence also included a mandate to participate in a minimum of 20 hours of community service.

As part of her plea deal, the court dismissed Patrick’s other pending charge.

Patrick was federally charged in July 2019 with providing false information that was linked to the purchase of 36 firearms throughout the Indianapolis metropolitan area. The investigation initially began when officials with the Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center identified Patrick as a possible suspect for her alleged involvement in the illegal trafficking of suspected firearms.

Investigators said that Patrick purchased at least 36 firearms from federal firearms licensees within Indianapolis on at least eight separate occasions between June 15, 2019, and Aug. 9, 2019.

Patrick’s alleged boyfriend at the time, identified by investigators as Jeremy Evans, reportedly had her purchase the weapons for him. Patrick had indicated that the weapons were for her when supplying the required documentation and paperwork to finalize the purchases — though they were actually intended for Evans, according to investigators.

Officials executed a search warrant at an Indianapolis home on Aug. 21, 2019, and reportedly found multiple examples of firearm purchases, including receipts and numerous empty firearm boxes. However, no firearms were recovered by authorities during that particular search.

Investigators eventually recovered nine firearms in Chicago, which were later found to have been purchased by Patrick. Investigators said one of those nine firearms was reportedly used in an unrelated homicide that took place in Chicago and left four people injured and one dead.

The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network also said that additional firearms that were purchased by Patrick were linked to various other crimes, including shootings, drug deals and carjackings.

Patrick was 30 years old at the time when she was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Investigators utilized crime gun intelligence and the TF National Tracing Center to investigate the case and recover a portion of the firearms Patrick had purchased.