Indy Zoo: It’s Mila the orangutan’s 4th birthday!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Zoo is celebrating Mila the orangutan's fourth birthday today!

Mila's keeper Lisa is #BringingTheZooToYou with a video of the orangutan's birthday party.

Lisa said Mila is the first orangutan born at the Simon Skjodt International Orangutan Center.

Here are some more fun facts about Mila and her birthday celebration:

Today she celebrated with a cake made out of frozen yogurt, sugar-free chocolate pudding and fresh frozen fruit.

Keepers decorated with streamers, wrapped boxes filled with treats, and decorations with peanut butter hidden on them.

She also munched popcorn and sunflower seeds, and drank diluted grape juice.

Mila’s mom is Sirih and her dad is Basan. Keepers say her best play buddy is Max, another 4-year-old orangutan at the Zoo.

