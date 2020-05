INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Zoo is #BringingTheZooToYou with a new video featuring everyone’s favorite elephant!

In the video, elephant area manager Jill explains the importance of our 4,000 pound swivel log to male elephant Kedar.

According to the zoo, male elephants love to spar and test their strength. In today’s #BringingTheZooToYou, watch how Kedar tosses it around like a big stick!

To learn more about the Zoo’s elephants click here.