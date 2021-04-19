Skip to content
Indianapolis Crime
Police investigating deadly shooting on Indy’s northeast side
Man sentenced to 29 years in connection with robbery, murder of Indianapolis pastor’s wife
Prosecutor: Review finds officers were justified in deadly Muncie police action shooting
Video
Frankfort police ask for help finding man accused of child molestation, rape
Video
Tracking criminal homicides in Indianapolis
More Indianapolis Crime Headlines
IMPD responds to shooting reported on Keystone Avenue
Chauvin likely to appeal, claiming trial tainted by civil settlement, media coverage
Video
After Chauvin, Minnesota set to prosecute three other officers in Floyd death
Video
Officials say patrol blitz shows distracted driving still a problem for Hoosiers
Police arrest California man accused of punching Asian American couple, threatening US Olympian in park
Video
IMPD seeking to identify suspect in alleged gas station robbery
Police urge peace after 74 people killed in Indy this year: ‘We cannot keep going in this direction’
Video
Murder case against former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin goes to jury
Prosecutor defends action on gun seizure from FedEx killer
Video
Witnesses say brief argument with 3 men led to Indianapolis man’s murder outside his own home
Video
