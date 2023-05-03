LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Police made an arrest after a man was ambushed and beaten with a gun in Lawrence County Tuesday.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to a home on Spencer Pike Road after a man who had been “severely beaten” showed up around 4 p.m. and asked for help.

An investigation began, and police learned the man had been driven to a nearby remote area under “false pretenses.” Investigators said Alex Flynn, 28, of Mitchell, was hiding in the woods and came out with a firearm that he pointed at the victim. The victim was hit in the head several times with the firearm before Flynn fired a round and took off, according to police.

Police found a spent shell casing in the vicinity of where the man was attacked.

A vehicle matching the description of a car Flynn was seen leaving in was then spotted in a parking lot of an unnamed business. Flynn was not in the car, but police did find the handgun supposedly used in the attack.

Flynn was later found hiding at a property on Ramsey Ridge Road. He was taken into custody without incident.

He was arrested on several counts, including battery with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, intimidation while armed with a deadly weapon, pointing a loaded firearm and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

A woman who was found by police when they were investigating the car found in the parking lot was arrested for multiple drug offenses.