GREENWOOD, Ind. — More information has been released regarding a Sunday evening shooting in Greenwood that led to the death of 18-year-old Ethan David of Indianapolis.

According to court documents, filed on Thursday in Johnson County, 17-year-old Quincy Stringer was arrested on felony murder charges about the incident on Dec. 10. According to previous reports, officials with the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office said the shooting stemmed from an apparent drug deal. Police found David’s body in a car parked on Liberty Way Drive in the Central Park neighborhood of Greenwood around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Court documents said that dispatch received a call around 6:39 p.m. on Sunday on reports of a shooting near Central Park. Witnesses who reportedly heard a gunshot told police at the time that they saw two individuals wearing hoodies running west from the crime scene.

At the crime scene, officials said a single 9mm Hornaday casing was found on the sidewalk a short distance from the vehicle that David was reportedly in. Police also reportedly found an iPhone, drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle.

When police analyzed the iPhone, they reportedly found conversations that David had with a person listed as “d,” about the Sunday evening meet-up. The phone also showed two cash transfers to the contact.

Through interviews with neighbors, and individuals who knew the people who were allegedly part of the incident, the documents said that Stringer was identified as the suspect in the Sunday evening shooting.

A man, not identified by police but who was reportedly part of the planning process in the incident, told police that he was inside a home on Sunday when Stringer and another person were speaking about a plan to “rob their plug.” Officials said a plug is slang for a narcotics dealer.

Officials said Stringer and the other person made plans to be at a park in their neighborhood when the dealer, identified as David, arrived. The documents said they would approach David, ask what he was selling and then they would “hold” the dealer and take the drugs.

During an additional interview with a person reportedly in a relationship with Stringer, officials were told that Stringer had a plan to mail the weapon associated with the shooting to an address in Kentucky. With this information, officials then arrested Stringer and the other person reportedly involved in the incident.

After the arrest, police executed a search warrant at Stringer’s home. The documents said that police reportedly found:

One Taurus 9mm handgun

Marijuana packaged in a clear plastic bag

One black Diamondback Firearms 9mm handgun

An ammunition box branded as Hornaday 9mm Luger.

In an interview with the other person reportedly involved in the incident, she said there was a discussion about contacting a marijuana dealer, later identified as David, to rob him of his drugs. The deal was set up for Central Park and the plan was to rob David when he arrived. While the person did not reportedly see Stringer have a firearm, she knew he had one.

When David arrived at the park, Stringer and the other person reportedly approached the driver’s side of the vehicle. After the transaction, Stringer told the person he was with to “get back.” The person said she was a “‘block’ away when she heard a gunshot” and was running toward Stringer’s home.

In an additional interview police had with the person Stringer was reportedly in a relationship with, she told detectives that she spoke with Stringer during multiple FaceTime calls, one where she took screenshot photos of Stringer holding two firearms, one of which reportedly belonged to David.

When police requested to speak with Stringer, officials said that he refused to speak with them about the incident.