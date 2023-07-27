INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s near northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Eugene Street shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, a residential area near MLK and W. 29th Street.

Police reported finding one person at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The individual was transported from the scene in critical condition. They were pronounced dead shortly after.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation remains ongoing.