LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Lawrence late Friday morning.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Timber Leaf Lane, a residential neighborhood located near Sunnyside Road and E. 63rd Street.

Police confirmed an adult male was in critical condition as a result of the shooting.

Police said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and that there isn’t any danger to the public.

No further information has been released at this time as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

