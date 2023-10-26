Update (2:48 p.m. on Oct. 27)

Officials with the Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in this shooting as 37-year-old Frederick Davis.

Original Story

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect was killed and an Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer was injured in a shooting Thursday night on Indy’s east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting at the intersection of E. 21 Street and N. Shadeland Avenue after being called to the area for an investigation around 5:40 p.m.

IMPD said officers recognized an individual who had reportedly trespassed at a nearby business called The Rodeway Inn. Officers informed the suspect that he was not permitted to be on the property.

The suspect fled from officers on foot. IMPD said the officers did not pursue the individual as they were reportedly aware that he had trespassed multiple businesses in the area.

Officers were informed minutes later by an employee working at a Burger King in the area that the suspect was inside the fast food chain. Officers entered the business and located the suspect near the restrooms.

A fight reportedly broke out as officers attempted to arrest the suspect, IMPD said. The officers and the suspect reportedly fell to the ground during the struggle.

At one point during the altercation, the suspect reportedly told the officer “You’re going to die,” as he grabbed ahold of an officer’s firearm and fired the service weapon, striking an officer in the leg. The officer was last reported to be in stable condition.

The officer returned fire with their secondary service weapon and struck the suspect at least one time.

The suspect exited the business and was soon apprehended by officers in the parking lot. Medical attention was immediately provided to treat the suspect’s gunshot wound until emergency medical services arrived on the scene.

The suspect was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died.

IMPD added that it is not actively looking for any other suspects in connection to the shooting incident and that there is no ongoing threat.

This incident marks the 10th officer-involved shooting since Aug. 1 and the second in Indianapolis this week after a man was shot and critically wounded on Tuesday near E. 25 Street and Park Avenue. Thursday’s incident also marks the 14th officer-involved shooting that IMPD has been involved in so far in 2023.

IMPD noted that the officers were equipped with body-worn cameras and that these were activated during the incident. Burger King’s surveillance footage also captured a portion of the incident.

IMPD Internal Affairs has opened a separate investigation into the police shooting. The officer who fired his gun has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure whenever an officer-involved shooting investigation is underway.

The civilian majority Use of Force Review Board will hold a mandatory hearing when the criminal process is finalized.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.