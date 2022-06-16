INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting left one person in critical condition on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the Country Hearth Inn hotel, near the intersection of 21st and Post Road, at around 6:10 p.m on report of a person shot.

Officers on scene reported finding one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police have not said at this time if the shooting happened within the hotel or in the immediate area.

Police said the person was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.