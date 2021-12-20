1 critically injured in shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The police are investigating after a shooting on Indy’s east side left one person critically injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of N. Sherman Drive.

Police said the victim located at the scene was transported to a hospital and listed as being in critical condition.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.