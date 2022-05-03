INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s near east side that left one person critically injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of N. Rural Street at a Citgo gas station near the intersection of Rural and Brookside.

Police said officers located a victim with what appeared to be gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital and listed as being in critical condition.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.