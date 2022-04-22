INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Indy’s near west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of W. St. Clair Street in a residential area near 10th and Tibbs.

Police said officers located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was originally listed as being in critical condition but ended up being pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation continues to be active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once new information has been gathered.