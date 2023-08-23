INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed on Indy’s west side Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 7100 block of Pluto Drive around 6:20 a.m. and located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was initially listed in critical condition but later died from their injuries. IMPD says one person has been detained.

