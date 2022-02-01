1 critically wounded in shooting on Indy’s north side

The scene on College Avenue where a critical shooting occurred Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was critically injured in a shooting on Indy’s north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred Tuesday evening in the 4400 block of N. College Avenue, south of E. 46th Street.

Police said officers arrived and found one victim with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was listed as being in critical condition.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.