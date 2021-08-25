1 critically wounded in shooting on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after 1 person was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 6400 block of Preakness Court around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was last listed in critical condition.

The department said the shooting happened after a fight outside the residence. The only suspect information police had was that they were driving a black Mustang.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.

