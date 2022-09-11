INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is injured following a Sunday night shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. to the intersection of E. 34th Street and N. Keystone Avenue on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near the Conoco Gas Station.

One victim, IMPD said, was pronounced dead on scene. The second victim is reported to be in stable condition.

