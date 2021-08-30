Woman dead, teen injured after shooting on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Woman is dead and a teenager is injured after a shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 8:45 p.m. Monday, police were called to East 34th Street and Sherman Avenue in response to a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds. Police say the woman died at the hospital, and a 14-year-old male suffered minor injuries.

IMPD says it appears the shooting happened at the intersection when someone fired into the woman’s car.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.