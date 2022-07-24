INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating two hit-and-runs overnight that left one person dead and another injured.

The first happened in the 3300 block of North Post Road just after 11:00 Saturday night. A man was riding his bicycle when a car came along, hit the man, and fled the scene.

The second happened just after 12:30 Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 6300 block of E 56th St and found a man at the scene. He was pronounced deceased shortly after.

Officers have not released any other details regarding these cases. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.