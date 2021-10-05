1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead and another injured on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 10:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of N. Shadeland, near a motel south of the intersection of 30th and Shadeland.

Police said officers arrived on scene and found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said one man was pronounced dead, while the other is listed in critical condition in the hospital.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information is gathered.