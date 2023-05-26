The scene of the deadly shooting in Lawrence on May 26, 2023.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Lawrence on Friday evening.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 8000 block of Louisville Drive, located near Franklin Road and Pendleton Pike.

Police said two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived on scene. An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene while a second person was transported to a hospital.

At this time, no further information has been provided as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.