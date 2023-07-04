INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a block party shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.

According to IMPD, just after 11:00 p.m., they responded to a report of a person shot at the 3200 block of Forest Manor Ave. When they arrived, they located a female with gunshot wound(s). The female was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It is unknown if the female victim is an adult or a juvenile.

Minutes later, officers were dispatched to a walk-in person shot at Community East Hospital. They found two adult males with gunshot wound(s). They are reported to be in stable condition.

Around the same time, officers were dispatched to another walk-in person shot at Community North Hospital. When they arrived, they found a male with gunshot wound(s).

He is said to be in stable condition.

Based on preliminary information gathered by officers, it is believed that these incidents are related to the Forest Manor Avenue scene.

“Detectives believe a block party was occurring in the 3200 block of Forest Manor when a disturbance erupted, and shots were fired,” IMPD said.

According to officers on the scene, over 100 people were in attendance at the party but only the two security guards are cooperating. The security guards say they did not see what happened.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.