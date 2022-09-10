GREENTOWN, Ind. — One man is dead and another has been arrested after an argument between the two of them at a Howard County campsite turned into gunfire Saturday morning, police said.

Police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. Saturday after a caller said a shooting had just happened at the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds at 8313 E. 400 S. in Greentown, Indiana. Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and found an adult male on the ground who had been shot in the chest.

County EMS services arrived and began giving the victim, later identified as 47-year-old Henry L. Henson of Kokomo, medical aid. Unfortunately, Henson was later pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Deputies at the scene soon identified the shooter as 51-year-old Howard L. Wolfe of Greentown. Wolfe was detained without incident, police said.

A preliminary investigation into the shooting shows that Wolfe was a guest at Henson’s campsite. Sometime before the shooting, the two got into an argument that turned physical. After a brief fight, police said the two separated briefly.

During this time, police said Wolfe pointed to a handgun strapped to his waist and a fight for the gun ensued. During the struggle, a single gunshot was fired by Wolfe, hitting Henson in the chest.

Wolfe was booked into Howard County Jail and is being without bond. He now faces the following charges:

Voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony,

Intimidation, a level 5 felony,

Criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony,

False informing, a class A misdemeanor,

Possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor, and

Possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.

The case, police said, is still active and remains under investigation. An autopsy of Henson is scheduled for Monday under the direction of the Howard County Coroner.