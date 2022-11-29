CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A domestic disturbance turned deadly in Cumberland overnight Tuesday.

Cumberland police responded to the disturbance around 1:30 a.m. at the Elmtree Park Apartments on Elmtree Park Way. That’s near 10th Street and N. German Church Road.

One male had been shot.

Investigators said a domestic disturbance with family members led to the shooting.

Police said one person was detained and then released.

It’s unknown what the relationship is between the victim and the person of interest.