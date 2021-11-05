Man’s death ruled homicide after body found in house fire on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a man whose body was found after a house fire on the east side of Indianapolis Friday has been ruled a homicide.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 3600 block of E. Vermont Street around 9 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters found a man’s body inside the home. Homicide detectives were called to the scene due to “suspicious circumstances,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

On Monday, the Marion County Coroner’s Office announced that it determined the man’s death be a homicide. He was identified as 24-year-old Charles Burgess Jr., and the coroner’s office said he died of “multiple trauma.”

Anyone with information should call detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.