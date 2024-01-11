LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man is dead after an early Thursday morning shooting at a home in Lafayette, according to officials with the Lafayette Police Department.

Around 2:38 a.m. on Thursday, officers with the department responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Drexel Dr. After an investigation, officials determined there had been a confrontation between roommates in the home.

During the confrontation, one person, who police identified as an adult man, was shot and was later pronounced dead. Officials said that the Tippecanoe County Coroner Officer will release details on the person who was pronounced dead at a later time.

Officials said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.