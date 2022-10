INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after a shooting on Indianapolis’ east side.

Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 100 block of Euclid Avenue on the city’s east side on report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s). Officials declared the victim dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation by IMPD. This article will be updated as we gather more information.