The scene on Madison Avenue where police investigate a shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed outside a smoke shop on the city’s south side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the smoke shop located in the 3400 block of Madison Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Officers were originally dispatched on a disturbance run and arrived to find an adult male with gunshot wounds lying outside the 20 Past 4 & More smoke shop.

The man was declared dead by EMS on scene.

Police said that there is no perceived threat to the public and that all parties invovled in the incident are accounted for. Police are speaking with a person of interest.

“This is a relatively quiet area,” said IMPD Officer William Young.

Police could not say at this time if the deceased was a customer or employee of the smoke shop.

The smoke shop was open at the time of the incident but police are currently unsure how many customers may have been inside at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.