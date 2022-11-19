EDITOR’S NOTE: An IMPD Sgt. falsely said the victim was dead. A correction has been issued saying the victim is still in critical condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:55 p.m. to the 2700 block of E. Michigan Street for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD found one victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. EMS came to the area, near Michigan and N. Rural Street, and took the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

No victim identification or additional information has been provided.