BEECH GROVE, Ind. — One man is dead after a Thursday afternoon shooting at a Beech Grove apartment complex.

According to the Beech Grove Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Diplomat Circle in Beech Meadow Apartments at approximately 1:37 p.m.

Police said an adult male was found with a gunshot wound at the scene. The man died as a result of his injury.

One person is already in custody, police said. The man in custody reportedly is the one who called police after the shooting, according to Beech Grove police.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.