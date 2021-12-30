1 dead in double shooting on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double shooting has left 1 dead on Indy’s north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:40 p.m. at the Meridian Lake Apartments complex near W. 73rd Street and Hoover Road, only a few blocks away from Meridian Hills Country Club.

Police said officers arriving on scene found two injured people. One person was pronounced dead but police said the second person’s injuries are unknown at this time.

No further information has been released at this time as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.