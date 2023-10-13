INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Friday morning on the city’s east side.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of N. Gladstone Ave around 8:20 a.m. on a report of a person shot and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

There is no additional information from the department at this time as the investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.

FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when any information becomes available.